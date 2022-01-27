  1. Home
  2. News

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Unfollowing Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat [Photos]

January 27, 2022 11:48 AM PST

The girls may be fighting… It’s possible that there could be some drama forming behind-the-scenes between Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat after fans pointed out that Megan unfollowed both of the rappers on Instagram.

via: Hot97

None of the artists appear to have any public beef, but fans speculate they may be feuding due to a denied collaboration. Other fans pointed out that Megan Thee Stallion’s following count has decrease, implying that she may just be revamping her social media presence and starting with a clean slate.

None of the ladies have addressed Megan unfollowing the two, yet, as usual social media had a field day with speculations. Check out some reactions below.

Some fans are also noting that Megan’s following count continues to decrease, meaning that she could simply be unfollowing everybody to start at a clean slate. This could signal a new era for the Houston-bred artist, and possibly a new album.

Share This Post

Tags:Doja CatInstagramMegan Thee Stallion