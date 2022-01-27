Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Unfollowing Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat [Photos]

The girls may be fighting… It’s possible that there could be some drama forming behind-the-scenes between Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat after fans pointed out that Megan unfollowed both of the rappers on Instagram.

via: Hot97

None of the artists appear to have any public beef, but fans speculate they may be feuding due to a denied collaboration. Other fans pointed out that Megan Thee Stallion’s following count has decrease, implying that she may just be revamping her social media presence and starting with a clean slate.

None of the ladies have addressed Megan unfollowing the two, yet, as usual social media had a field day with speculations. Check out some reactions below.

It’s weird that Megan just all of a sudden unfollowed both Doja & Nicki ????? — ??? ????? ?? (@WOLFRAE__) January 25, 2022

megan just unfollowed nicki and doja??? naur my ship is sinking

pic.twitter.com/iITD83X4R5 — A (@ashlyprint) January 25, 2022

Why did Megan unfollow Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj on Instagram WTF??????? pic.twitter.com/IvX13gXFC4 — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) January 25, 2022

Some fans are also noting that Megan’s following count continues to decrease, meaning that she could simply be unfollowing everybody to start at a clean slate. This could signal a new era for the Houston-bred artist, and possibly a new album.