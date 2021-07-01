Sha’Carri Richardson Might Miss Tokyo Olympics After Reportedly Failing Drug Test [Photos]

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson looks set to miss the Olympic Games after her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified because she tested positive for a prohibited substance.

via: Complex

According Jamaica Gleaner, the 21-year-old sprinter tested positive for a prohibited substance during last month’s US Olympic Trials, where she ultimately secured a spot on Team USA. It’s unclear what substance Richardson allegedly consumed, but the outlet points out the infringement could result in a one- to three-month suspension, making her disqualified for the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics.

Enquirer sports reporter Tyler Dragon cited a source who claims Richardson tested positive for marijuana, rather than steroids. The insider said the athlete is facing a 30-day suspension, which means she could still compete in the 4×100 relay at the Olympics.

Richardson is expected to be suspended during the 100m at the Olympics but she might get to run on the 4×100 relay. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

The news comes shortly after Reuters confirmed Richardson would not appear at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday, where she was set to compete in the 200m. Her representatives have not explained her absence in this weekend’s event, but a vague tweet has fueled speculation that it was due to Richardson’s purported substance use.

“I am human,” read the tweet, which was posted Thursday afternoon.

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

It’s also worth noting that Richardson’s coach, former Olympian Dennis Mitchell, was involved in doping scandal, which resulted in a two-year ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations in 1998.

“Y’all don’t have to worry about any doping situations coming from me,” Richardson told the Irish Times when asked about working with Mitchell. “I back him 1,000 per cent.”

Richardson delivered a stunning performance at the US Olympic Trials last month, where she won the 100m in 10.64 seconds. The victory took place about a week after the death of her biological mother.

“My family has kept me grounded,” Richardson told ESPN during the trials. “This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here … Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”

We really hope Sha’Carri’s dream doesn’t get dashed over this old rule.