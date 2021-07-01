Say What Now? Police Say Sacramento Woman Crashed Car While Having Sex With Underage Boy [Video]

A 30-year-old California woman has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a minor, authorities say.

via: Complex

Kimberly Carnahan is now facing charges on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18, oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, sending harmful matter to a minor, and threatening a witness, CBS 13 reports.

Local deputies learned of Carnahan’s sexual relationship with the minor after the minor’s mother filed a report of “a minor who had been sexually assaulted by an adult,” per the Sacramento Bee. The mother told authorities that her son revealed that he was engaging in sexual acts with his adult co-worker, Carnahan, who is 30 years old. The boy then told the deputies about the car crash in which he and Carnahan hit a tree. That’s when detectives discovered evidence that confirmed the boy’s story.

Carnahan confessed to a sexual relationship with the minor and was subsequently arrested on Thursday. She later pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been booked in a local jail with her bail set at $100,000. Information about where Carnahan and the boy worked and the boy’s age haven’t been disclosed. She’s set to appear in court on July 7, while police continue to investigate the alleged relationship.

