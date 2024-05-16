Say What Now? 'GMA3' Anchor DeMarco Morgan's Skin-Tight Biker Shorts Reportedly Cause a Stir With ABC Execs: 'Leaves Very Little to the Imagination' | lovebscott.com

ABC News executives are reportedly alarmed over photos “Good Morning America 3” co-host DeMarco Morgan has posted to Instagram.

Top brass are claimed to be mulling how to address Morgan’s Instagram snaps after “executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally,” according to a new report.

The images of Morgan in skin-tight shorts make for an uncomfortable fit with ABC’s family-friendly corporate parent Disney, sources told the New York Post.

“It leaves very little to the imagination,” said an insider who claimed execs had a heated discussion about whether or not to ask the TV personality to take them down.

ABC News has declined to comment, per the report. RadarOnline.com has reached out.

Morgan has not only caused a stir online but also at the office, insiders in a separate report claimed. “The buzz surrounding DeMarco’s wardrobe has earned him the affectionate moniker DeYummy,” a source told Closer in a report published last week. “He knows he’s got it and he’s not afraid to flaunt it — and with a physique like his, who can blame him?”

Fans were just as enthusiastic about the pics shared on social media in April. “Mr. D, stop teasing us women,” one person echoed in the comments. “Shots like this should be outlawed because I damn sure zoomed in,” a second wrote while a third quipped, “Well … well … well.”

via: Radar Online

ABC is so unserious.