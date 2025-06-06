Rachel Zoe Joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as Full-Time Housewife for Season 15: ‘Beyond Excited’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Rachel Zoe is staging a significant comeback to reality television with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The fashion designer, 53, is joining the cast of the reality show for its 15th season as a full-time Housewife, Bravo exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, June 6.

“I am beyond excited to be returning home to Bravo to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!” Zoe exclusively told Us in a statement. “I’ve been living my best, new life and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you. Here we go … RZ 2.0!”

Zoe’s addition to the RHOBH cast marks her return to Bravo more than a decade after the conclusion of her own reality series, The Rachel Zoe Project. The show aired for five seasons from September 2008 to April 2013 and followed Zoe’s career as a celebrity stylist and fashion designer as well as her personal life.

Since The Rachel Zoe Project ended, Zoe has continued to influence the fashion industry through styling and designing and via her daily newsletter, The Zoe Report, which she launched in 2009.

Just last week, Zoe played coy when Us asked her about a potential reality TV comeback.

“We’ll see. I think if the right opportunity comes along and the stars align and it all makes sense and I have a lot to say, then maybe,” she teased at the Living Beauty Cancer Foundation’s Spring Luncheon & Fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, on May 30.

As for her personal life, Zoe announced her separation from husband Rodger Berman in September 2024 after 26 years of marriage. (The pair share sons Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11.)

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She added, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

In October 2024, Zoe exclusively told Us that she was leaning on her female friends for support in the wake of her split from Berman, 56.

“Truthfully, if nothing else that I’ve realized is [that] I have the absolute greatest friends in the entire world. I really do. And a lot of them,” she said at the time. “I feel very blessed and very grateful for that. Every single day I wake up with my heart full.”

Zoe added that she felt “very strong” and was “navigating every day as it comes.”

Season 14 of RHOBH aired from November 2024 to April 2025 and starred Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John, with appearances by Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly. In March, Beauvais, 58, announced her exit from the reality series after five seasons, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and focus on her upcoming projects as an actress and producer.

via: UsWeekly