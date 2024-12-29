Pleasure P Says He’s Owed $28M for Co-writing Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop”

BY: Walker Published 31 seconds ago

Pleasure P says he wants what he’s owed after claiming to be a co-writer on Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop.”

Lil Wayne has been famous since the mid-’90s but grew exponentially during the Tha Carter III era in 2008, and his hit single “Lollipop” was a big reason for that growth. Friday night (Dec. 27), Pleasure P from popular R&B group Pretty Ricky exclaimed that he wrote Wayne’s Static Major-assisted smash and has yet to be compensated for his contributions.

While explaining the story on Instagram live as Lollipop blasted in the background, he exclaimed, “Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static. …Just give me what I deserve bro.” He let a few more seconds of the song go on before saying again, “I wrote this.” Though he continued by expressing he was happy for Wayne and the Hot Boys reunion, he stated, “I’m a part of his biggest record. 1.3 million the first week and haven’t been able to celebrate that.”

One fan explained, “Bro, you couldn’t go about this another way???? This internet drug is something man … why did everyone have to know this … hit up Wayne and his team tf u posting it here for smh.” Another person said, “I believe Birdman is behind a lot of people not being paid, during that time Birdman still had alot of control with Wayne music but this could be true. J Lo did the same shit to Ashanti and wasn’t paid, a lot of writers don’t get paid especially if they don’t know the business.” Another user who seemingly believed him, exclaimed, “It’s not a complex song. There is nothing else in Wanye’s catalog that sounds like lollipop…. it’s possible.”

via: Rap-Up

In 2023, Pleasure P talked about co-writing “Lollipop” on the Baller Alert Show with Static Major for his own album.

“Me and Static wrote it together. [It] came from, you know, one of them one of them nights at the club, messing around in the studio and stuff like that. And then we recorded it but I just didn’t feel it fit,” he said around the 20 minute mark.

He also claimed that “elements” of his songwriting remained on the final version of the track.

