Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Texas Man Dies After Lighting Firework on His Head While Celebrating Fourth of July

A 43-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after he decided to set off a firework on his head during Fourth of July celebrations.

via Complex:

Per the Houston Chronicle, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of Pablo Ruiz of San Antonio, attributing his death to head injuries sustained during a fireworks explosion on July 5. As KSAT reported, authorities responded to the incident just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruiz was drinking with his friends when he decided to light a “mortar-type” firework off the top of his head.

According to the police report, the firework exploded from the bottom and pierced his head. When authorities arrived at the scene, Ruiz was unresponsive and had severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead there.

The news comes not long after it was reported that an 11-year-old boy from Indiana was killed in a “freak” accident. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, officers responded to calls on Monday that 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael had suffered serious injuries in a firework-related accident. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

“I’ll never see my son again over a fucking firework,” said the boy’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, in a Facebook post shared on Monday. “Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours.” In an interview with WXIN-TV, she described the accident that caused his death as “a tragic freak accident,” and said he “died being a boy and playing with fireworks.”

This accident is sad, but it was also completely avoidable. At 43-years-old, he definitely knew better.