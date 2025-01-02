Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Mya Danielle in New Year’s Eve Rooftop Proposal

BY: Walker Published 55 mins ago

DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle are going into 2025 as an engaged couple.

The 26-year-old wide receiver proposed to his longtime partner, Mya Danielle, in a swoon-worthy New Year’s Eve moment that she proudly shared on Instagram.

“Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight,” Danielle captioned her post, showing off the stunning proposal setup.

Advertisement

The couple stood on the rooftop of a towering building framed by a gorgeous flower arch adorned with roses, sunflowers, and lush greenery. Despite a light drizzle, the duo radiated joy in matching sleek black outfits as Smith slipped a dazzling ring onto Danielle’s finger.

The romantic scene was elevated with candlelight scattered across the floor and a violinist serenading the pair.

Danielle gave fans a close-up look at her new sparkler on her Instagram story, playfully adding, “Y’all take a shot for me.

Advertisement

This happy milestone comes as Smith and Danielle prepare to welcome their second child together. The couple, who first shared their relationship publicly in June 2023, are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Kyse, born in October 2023.

In late December, the growing family posted a sweet holiday snap in matching navy outfits, with Danielle cradling her baby bump. “Happy Holidays from our growing family,” she wrote then.

From touchdowns to love milestones, Smith proves he’s winning both on and off the field.

The couple stood on the rooftop of a towering building framed by a gorgeous flower arch adorned with roses, sunflowers, and lush greenery. Despite a light drizzle, the duo radiated joy in matching sleek black outfits as Smith slipped a dazzling ring onto Danielle’s finger.

Advertisement

The romantic scene was elevated with candlelight scattered across the floor and a violinist serenading the pair.

Danielle gave fans a close-up look at her new sparkler on her Instagram story, playfully adding, “Y’all take a shot for me.

This happy milestone comes as Smith and Danielle prepare to welcome their second child together. The couple, who first shared their relationship publicly in June 2023, are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Kyse, born in October 2023.

In late December, the growing family posted a sweet holiday snap in matching navy outfits, with Danielle cradling her baby bump. “Happy Holidays from our growing family,” she wrote then.

Advertisement

From touchdowns to love milestones, Smith proves he’s winning both on and off the field.

via: BET