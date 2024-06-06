Pharrell Williams Debuts Trailer for His Lego Animated Biopic ‘Piece by Piece’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

Pharrell Williams is telling his life story with the help of LEGO.

via People:

The musician/producer, 51, supplies his voice to the new film Piece by Piece, which debuted its first trailer on Thursday, June 6.

Described as a “unique cinematic experience,” the movie, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, “invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams.”

“Told through the lens of LEGO animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds,” adds a synopsis.

The cast also includes Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, JAY-Z and Snoop Dogg.

When the project was announced in January, Williams said in a statement, “When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than [director] Morgan. He is a legend.”

He added that he felt “honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe.”

“Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination … who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life,” said Williams. “It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

The film comes after several other animated LEGO films. Chris Pratt starred in 2014’s The LEGO Movie and its 2019 sequel, and Will Arnett led 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie.

Piece by Piece is in theaters Oct. 11.

Williams and his creative collective i am OTHER made the film with director Neville’s company Tremolo Productions, the LEGO Group, Focus Features, Pure Imagination Studios, and creator platform Tongal.

This looks so cool! Check out the trailer below