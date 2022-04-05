Paula Patton Cooks Fried Chicken & The Internet Immediately Fires Off Memes [Photos + Video]

Someone who we’re sure didn’t expect to become a trending topic is Paula Patton. The actress has found herself at the center of jokes and memes after sharing a video online, and the jeering doesn’t look as if it will be letting up anytime soon.

via: New York Post

The 46-year-old actress shared the clip on Instagram last month, where she was showing fans how she cooks the poultry.

In the tutorial, the “Four Kids and It” star made some cooking snafus when she added seasonings to her grease and didn’t wash her chicken long enough before cooking it.

Y’all roasting Paula Patton for not washing her chicken long enough to kill germs? ? Heat from cooking the chicken kills the bacteria, not running with water. pic.twitter.com/oHmNqfbYLw — The Fasting G (@nonamewaves) April 5, 2022

However, thanks to TikTok, the video has gone viral weeks later, with many users throwing her into the fire and blasting her baking techniques on Twitter.

Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj — I Drink Wine ???????? (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022

The account that first shared the video simply tweeted on April 4, “Paula Patton just ruined my day.”

More memes and reactions to the “Precious” actress quasi-cooking show started to trickle in, with another person adding: “Paula please go take a chicken frying class cos that’s just ridiculous.”

When I find out why Paula Patton is trending ??? y’all leave that woman alone, she was raised by yt woman! She is doing the best she can. Paula please go take a chicken frying class cos that’s just ridiculous pic.twitter.com/AGZ2NkOscj — Merriam-Webster where you at?! (@OpinionatedQue2) April 4, 2022

“Paula Patton needs to start off with something easier like toasting bagels,” someone noted.

Others came at the biracial actress for her recipe, stating that her frying process was indicative of which parent she took after, since Patton was raised by a white mother and an African-American father.

“Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine,” said one user.

Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton's chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine. https://t.co/C09xg3rgLj — Robert Vincent: Since 1984 (@RobertVincent3) April 5, 2022

Another person chimed in, “On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn’t represent our cooking at all. Don’t put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong.”

On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn't represent our cooking at all. Don't put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong. https://t.co/8w8y3mIA80 — TheNFLGirl (@thenflgirl320) April 4, 2022

paula patton’s chicken is like eating dry cap’n crunch and then drinking milk. — Mark L. Walberg (@marklwalberg) April 5, 2022

Someone argued that Patton’s cooking had nothing to do with her mixed-race ethnicity. “The issue isn’t Paula Patton’s mom being white. She’s not southern. Southern white women know how to fry chicken,” they wrote.

The issue isn’t Paula Patton’s mom being white.

She’s not southern.

Southern white women know how to fry chicken. — #PeacefulDivorce (@some_soaper) April 4, 2022

Others joked, “Paula Patton’s chicken is like eating dry cap’n crunch and then drinking milk.”

Some quipped that the way the “Warcraft” star cooked, was the reason why she and her ex-husband Robin Thicke divorced in 2014. The couple married in 2005 and their separation was finalized in 2015.

Robin Thicke every morning after eating Paula Patton’s fried chicken when they were married https://t.co/DS25IhTYJF pic.twitter.com/R4fzq3WQgU — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) April 4, 2022

“Robin Thicke every morning after eating Paula Patton’s fried chicken when they were married,” one tweeted alongside a meme of a man gagging and convulsing.

Another noted, “I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken.”

I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken. — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 4, 2022

Dawg I used to have the fattest crush on Paula Patton. But after today, I ask that you give my family our privacy at this time. Thank you — SILKK THA SHOCKER FAN ACCT (@_JetLifeJR) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton seasoned the chicken while it was in the grease pic.twitter.com/28swB2FWB7 — Streets ? (@Mike_Streets) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton got on the internet and managed to show y’all how to overseason and underseason fried chicken at the same time. A biracial miracle. — KKKamila KKKabello’s white hood (@Dang_Rashad) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton: "I hope your hungry Robin…I made my mothers famous fried chicken." Robin Thicke: pic.twitter.com/RaVpbNJme5 — Charles Edward Cheese (@Bruceleeroi7) April 5, 2022

damn, you leave Twitter for a few hours and come back to Paula Patton seasoning her chicken grease. life moves fast. — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) April 5, 2022

The ancestors discussing Paula Patton’s fried chicken pic.twitter.com/JI9IUr3Esd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 5, 2022