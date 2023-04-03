LSU's Angel Reese Gives Iowa's Caitlin Clark Taste of Her Own Medicine in National Title Win, Ignites Debate [Photos + Video]

LSU star forward Angel Reese reached the mountain top of women’s college basketball on Sunday when her team beat Iowa in the national championship game—but not without some criticism.

LSU star Angel Reese got the last laugh and let Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark know about it as the Tigers won their first women’s basketball national championship on Sunday, 102-85.

As LSU put Iowa away in the fourth quarter, Reese pointed to her finger, signifying that it was her turn to get that championship ring and hit Clark with the John Cena “you can’t see me” taunt. Clark had made the taunt in Iowa’s Elite Eight win when she had a 40-point triple-double.

Clark had been extremely cocky over the last two games as she gained momentum in the tournament. She had 30 points in Sunday’s loss.

Basketball fans debated each other over Reese’s actions and brought up Clark’s antics in the past, which earned the praise of Cena.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK ? pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 2, 2023

This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023

Yeah so one thing we’re not gonna do is call this move “classless” when Reese does it and celebrate it when Clark does it. https://t.co/bmI6YhKaKV — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) April 2, 2023

Was it classless when Clarke did it or… does she get a pass pic.twitter.com/c3kHols3fO — SheLovesThee (@SheLoves_THEE) April 2, 2023

Was it classless when Caitlin Clark did it ? gTFOH with that — Booger (@ESPNBooger) April 2, 2023

Classless team out of LSU — Barstool ISU (@BarstoolISU) April 2, 2023

Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. With 15 points and 10 rebounds, she set an NCAA Division 1 record for most double-doubles in a single season with 34.

The third-year forward joined LSU before the start of the 2022-2023 season after she started her collegiate career at Maryland. With the Terrapins, she was averaging 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. She took her game to another level when she joined LSU.

Reese played and started each of the Tigers’ games this season. Going into the national championship, she was averaging 23.3 points and 15. 6 rebounds per game.

Reese’s play in the tournament guided the Tigers to the program’s first national championship game and eventually the first national title.

Before Sunday, LSU had been to five consecutive Final Fours from 2004 to 2008 but could never get to the next level. That all changed with the win over Iowa.