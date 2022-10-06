Lizzo Has Been Invited To President James Madison’s Estate After Playing His Crystal Flute [Video]

Lizzo had a great time playing a crystal flute that was owned by President James Madison: “B*tch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight,” she said at her show.

via: CBS News

The singer has been presented with a new opportunity: to perform at Madison’s home.

The Virginia house, called Montpelier, is a museum and memorial to the former president, who led the nation from 1809 to 1817. Staff at Montpelier tweeted that they had invited Lizzo to come perform at the home after her first performance with Madison’s flute went viral.

In another tweet, the staff said the singer was welcome at Montpelier any time.

Madison, who is considered the architect of the Bill of Rights, inherited the house from family members. He grew up in the house and lived there before and after his presidency until his death in 1836, according to the website for the home. Visitors can now take tours of the house and grounds and see galleries and exhibitions like the The Mere Distinction of Colour, an exhibition on slavery that explores how the legacy of slavery impacts modern-day conversations about race, identity, and human rights.

Lizzo first got the opportunity to play Madison’s crystal flute when the Library of Congress invited her to come check out their flute collection – which is the world’s largest. She took them up on their offer and took a tour when she was in Washington, D.C., for a concert.

Of course, Madison’s flute stood out among the rest. The crystal flute was almost destroyed in April 1814, when the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812, according to the Library, the research arm of Congress. However, first lady Dolley Madison rescued it from the White House, the Library said.

Not only did Lizzo play the instrument in the Library’s Great Hall during her visit, but they also let her play it at her concert. The flute was securely transported to Capitol One Arena and presented to Lizzo on stage. She joked that trying out the delicate instrument was like “playing a wine glass.”

She played a few notes and announced that she had made history as the first person to play the flute in 200 years.

CBS News has reached out to Montpelier for more information. Lizzo is currently on tour, and it does not appear she has responded to the invitation on social media yet.