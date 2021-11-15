Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Dead at 93 Following Stroke: 'Heaven Has a New Angel'

Lisa Rinna’s mom, Lois Rinna, has passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke.

Lisa’s daughter, Amelia, announced the news on Instagram.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am …”

Last week, Lisa announced Lois had suffered a stroke and was transitioning to the other side.

Our prayers go out to Lisa and the Rinna family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)