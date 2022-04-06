Lee Daniels Admits He Was "Confused" by Jussie Smollett's Alleged Hate Crime Hoax [Video]

The case against Jussie Smollett may have concluded, but his legal issues are far from over. The former Empire star continues to be at the center of an alleged staged attack against him at the top of 2019, and while he has already been found guilty of five counts related to orchestrating what authorities have called a hoax, Smollett and his loved ones have fiercely maintained his innocence.

via: Revolt

In a clip from his recent interview with TS Madison, the film producer was asked whether he was upset with the actor.

“I was. I was confused,” said Daniels. He admitted that he still has no idea what actually occurred that night but will choose to accept Smollett’s side of the story. “He says he didn’t happen so I have to believe him because he says it didn’t happen,” he explained. “So I have to believe him that he believes that it didn’t happen.”

“I have to believe because that’s the boy that I cast and that’s the boy that I love,” Daniels continued. “He was me.” As he tried to proceed, he stopped as the topic was “too painful to talk about.” The clip concludes with the Precious director disclosing that he’s “cried like a bitch” over the situation.

As fans know, Smollett was found guilty of five disorderly conduct charges after he allegedly lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime. The “Empire” actor said he was assaulted, called racial slurs and placed in a noose by the Osundairo brothers. He maintained he was telling the truth even after being sentenced to 150 days in jail. After several pleas from his family, peers and fans on social media, who were upset with his jail sentence, an appeals court in Illinois ordered his release pending the appeal of his conviction.

Aside from the 150-day term, which was part of his 30-month probation, Smollett was ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000. He is also required to pay a $25,000 fine.

