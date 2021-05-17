LAPD Investigating Sexual Assault, Drugging Claims Against T.I. and Tiny

Police in Los Angeles have opened an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris over claims of sexual assault and drugging.

via: Page Six

The Los Angeles Police Department opened up their probe in April as they met with one of the hip-hop couple’s accusers, identified publicly as Jane Doe, The Daily Beast reported.

The woman’s accusations were made public in March, but an investigative report reviewed by the publication went into more detail.

The accuser claims she fell ill after consuming Tiny’s tequila drink at a hotel before engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the couple, according to the report.

With all three naked on the hotel bed, the woman told police she told T.I. “no” after one of the alleged sexual acts. She then got sick in the bathroom, according to the police report.

The woman is one of dozens accusing T.I. and Tiny of a litany of horrifying alleged crimes — including drugging, kidnapping and rape.

The couple have strongly denied the claims. Their lawyer in March called the accusations a “shakedown.”

Another accuser, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report with police in Los Vegas earlier this month, though it’s unclear if authorities there have also opened up an investigation, her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn told The Daily Beast.

We will keep you updated as the story progresses.