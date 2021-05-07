LaKeith Stanfield Appears to Respond to Backlash Over Moderating Clubhouse Chat Dedicated to Anti-Semitism [Photos + Video]

Oscar-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield co-moderated a room on the audio app Clubhouse in which participants made a slew of antisemitic remarks.

According to the Daily Beast, the 29-year-old actor made an apperance as a moderator during a bigoted discussion on Clubhouse Wednesday night. Although he contributed to the chat, four people confirmed to the Daily Beast that Stanfield never said anything that would be considered anti-Semitic.

On Thursday, Stanfield joined another Clubhouse room moderated by a panel of Jewish educators and addressed the backlash he’s received following Wednesday night’s session.

“It’s been a crazy couple 48 hours,” Stanfield said. “I’ve been in a couple rooms where a lot of shit has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states. It’s been very enlightening and interesting to me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are different things, whether or not it’s a religion and ethno-religion or what it is a faith race.”

On Friday, hours after the publication condemned Stanfield for “flirting with anti-Semitism,” the actor took to Instagram with what appeared to be a response to the backlash.

They’ll always try to discredit and attack you…futile,” Stanfield captioned a picture that read, “thinkin outside of the box come wit a cost.” The Instagram post has since been deleted.

You can check out clips of the clubhouse below.

