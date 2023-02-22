Kodak Black Says He No Longer Wants to Collab With Drake After He Made ‘Her Loss’ With 21 Savage [Video]

Kodak Black has refused to work with Drake due to his close working relationship with 21 Savage.

via: Complex

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” Kodak said during a recent livestream. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him a lil’ buddy.”

“Lil’ Buddy” is in reference to 21 Savage, who beefed with Kodak last year after claiming he’d “smoke” the Florida rapper in a Verzuz battle.

“Before him and lil’ buddy did that shit,” Kodak continued. “I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.”

Kodak Black on a potential Drake collab album??? pic.twitter.com/r8LiteztdG — RapTV (@Rap) February 21, 2023

Kodak most recently hinted at a potential collab with Drake last summer while celebrating his Kodak Black Day music festival.

“Me and Drake, we got some more music,” Kodak said. “It’s really on like whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff. They be like, ‘Is we gon’ drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though.”

Kodak began teasing a collab album with Drizzy as far back as January 2020, when the Pompano Beach rapper suggested teaming up for a joint project in Drake’s IG comments, saying, “I Am Your Biggest Fan Sir. … If We Can’t Do A Whole Album Together, I Never Want To Do A Song With You Sir.”

Months later, when Kodak dropped his Haitian Boy Kodak album, Drake had positive words again, telling Black, “Man you always give me that inspiration…Real POET…Oracle. … Man let’s do some music for sure. But for real you really on another level.”