Kim Porter's Father Rebukes Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Vicious Assault on Cassie: 'I Didn’t Know He Could Stoop that Low' | lovebscott.com

Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, has come forward to condemn the actions of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after security footage from 2016 surfaced showing the rapper abusing his then-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jake, the father of the late model, voiced his shock at the footage.

He told the outlet, “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

Jake also mentioned that, although he never witnessed the music mogul physically harming his late daughter, the video made him question things.

Kim was in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 until 2007, and they shared three children together.

Expressing his newfound perspective on Diddy, Jake told the outlet, “I didn’t know he could stoop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Additionally, Jake shared insights into Kim’s relationship with the rapper, indicating that she loved him but struggled to cohabit with him.

“I think he was a very jealous person,” Jake explained. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Following the surfaced security footage, Diddy issued an apology on Instagram, expressing disgust at his actions.

The disgraced rapper said, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses.”

“My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he continued. “I was disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I had to go into therapy — I had to go into rehab — I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

He ended the video by saying, “I’m committed to being a better man, and you should every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

After the Diddy footage surfaced, Howard University revoked the rapper’s honorary degree shortly after.

The university released a statement on its website that its Board of Trustees “voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014.”

The decision, the school wrote, “revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree.”

via: RadarOnline.com