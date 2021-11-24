Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans [Photos]

Kanye West and Drake fans are anticipating their joint concert next month but they’re less excited about the ticket prices.

via: HotNewHipHop

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake’s upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn’t actually free… it’s tofree Larry Hoover.

With most tickets costing between $200 and $500, some fans felt bamboozled upon opening the purchase link, which had over 2,000 concurrent users trying to check out, taking to social media to share their shocked reactions to the show not actually being “free.”

“Wait so the drake kanye concert isn’t free?” asked one confused fan on Twitter, which is seemingly what a lot of others felt. “I thought they said the kanye and drake concert was free. but the word ‘free’ was part of the statement ‘free larry hoover’ and the tickets are actually expensive,” lamented somebody else.

It’s worth noting that this was never announced to be a free concert, and people are understanding that they simply misread the announcement from Ye and Drake. Still, we all know the feeling of thinking that something is going to be affordable (or free of cost, in this case) and it actually turns out to be a ridiculous price.

Regardless of the $500 tickets, it looks like Drake and Ye will be performing for a sold-out crowd, which makes sense considering they’re two of the world’s biggest artists who just stopped feuding. Will you be seeing them at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles on December 9?

Drake and Kanye got y’all buying tickets to support Larry Hoover clemency. They both have enough money to do that by themselves. — Banco (@Gardena_Dez) November 22, 2021

mfs complaining bout the Kanye x Drake Free Larry Hoover tickets as if its not 2 of the biggest artists of our generarion coming together after beefing — THT SZN (@TalenHortonStan) November 22, 2021

$250 EACH FOR KANYE AND DRAKE TICKETS??? LARRY HOOVER CAN STAY IN JAIL SORRY FAM — catgirl chris?? (@stinkyyeezy_) November 22, 2021

My broke ass looking at those Kanye West & Drake ticket prices pic.twitter.com/xwIX3EkbRf — PapiLactose (@PapiLactose) November 22, 2021

When you actually thought you was getting Kanye & Drake tickets for free pic.twitter.com/JUQtB2kpcL — Jordan (@LilDreaddd) November 22, 2021

these kanye and drake tickets are mad expensive goodbye — ms tyga updates (@califxrna) November 22, 2021

Kanye and Drake better be kissing on stage for these ticket prices — Tom (@tomndean) November 22, 2021

everybody ain’t awake yet so i can say this. i thought they said the kanye and drake concert was free. but the word “free” was part of the statement “free larry hoover” and the tickets are actually expensive — Matt McGhee (@mattmcGhee) November 23, 2021

why did a lot of people think these kanye x drake tickets would be free ? — martín (@marteeenvert) November 22, 2021

mfr i thought it was FREE — 4:44 (@TTG_32) November 22, 2021

I had the same reaction, but I still purchased my tickets.