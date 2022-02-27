Kanye West Dominates Spotify As Most-Streamed Artist With ‘Donda 2’ And ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Releases [Photo + Video]

Kanye West is dominating Spotify despite excluding the streaming service from his latest release.

via: BET

Ye is slaying it on Spotify. The artist formerly known as Kanye West topped the platform’s most-streamed artist list for two consecutive days, HipHop DX reports. He reached the mountain peak with the help of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a new Netflix documentary, and Donda 2.

.@kanyewest was the #1 most streamed artist on US Spotify on February 26. — chart data (@chartdata) February 27, 2022

His dominance on Spotify comes despite Ye’s announcement via his social media channels on Feb. 17 that his sequel album would only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” he wrote.

The music mogul released more than a dozen Donda 2 tracks Thursday (Feb. 24) on Stem Player, Complex reports. They included versions from Donda 2 event that took place in Miami this week.

One day earlier, Netflix dropped the second installment of Jeen-Yuhs. The three-part series focuses on Ye’s early career and his dreams of stardom. It shows him trying to be taken seriously as a rapper.

Released last August, Donda scored Ye his tenth straight No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, racking up 309,000 equivalent album units in its debut week. Donda’s commercial performance surpassed Ye’s previous albums, Jesus Is King and Ye, which debuted with 264,000 and 208,000 album equivalent units, respectively.