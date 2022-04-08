Jussie Smollett Drops New Song 'Thank You God' About His Hate Crime Hoax Conviction

Jussie Smollett went straight from jail and into the booth.

The actor, who was sentenced to 150 days in jail and probation but was released pending the outcome of his appeal, dropped a new song.

In an Instagram video promoting the song, Jussie says he’s “channeling these thoughts the best way I know how.” He also says he’s donating all profits of the song to the Rainbow Push Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project, and Secure the Bag Safety.

You can check out Jussie’s preview below and, if you’d like, listen to the song here.

