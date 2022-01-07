Jim Jones Says He Was Joking About His Mom Showing Him How to Tongue Kiss By Kissing Him [Video]

Jim Jones made headlines yesterday after he revealed that his mom taught him how to ‘tongue kiss’ by showing him using her mouth, but now he says he was just joking.

via XXL:

“For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world,” he began in the nearly minute-long clip. “And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. It don’t bother us anyway, but let’s get it clear…That’s weak what you’re trying to project.”

He continued: “Something simple. Something from my childhood. We were talking about childhood things. I thought that was funny. I appreciate you mommy for helping me out, but no. Cut it short, Jack. Cut the bullshit, you heard?”

Jim expressed that despite the heat himself and his mother faced earlier today, he’s appreciative of the support and thanked social media users for allowing him to trend and go viral.

The Diplomats member captioned the post, “Knock it off enjoy th laugh stop takin life so serious Th media loves to take something so simple and tune into a head line smh lol ? Stop it 5 My child hood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens But carry on don’t forget to stream We set th trends Thnku for all th support.”

It definitely didn’t sound like a joke to us…but, whatever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo)