Halsey Says They Were Treated ‘Like a Teen Mom’ over Pregnancy

Halsey is shedding light on how difficult it was for them to be pregnant as a celebrity.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter recently welcomed their first child, baby Ender Ridley Aydin, with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

On Friday, Halsey dropped their highly anticipated fourth studio album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a project they had previously described as “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, which will air in its entirety on Monday, the “Bad at Love” singer talked about her experiences as a mom-to-be.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” the openly bisexual musician, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, said.

“I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this,’” they said. “It triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger.”

Halsey, who was included on Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, also said that they realized that people would always criticize their decisions — no matter when they decided to become a parent.

“So f— ‘em and I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me,” they added.

As for their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey called it “the easiest album I’ve ever written.”