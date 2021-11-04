Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'Big' Harry Styles Fan: Went to His 'Concert and It Was 99% Women and Me' [Photos + Video]

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the best year ever.

via: People

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward spent his night off from the NBA watching the former One Direction star play at Fiserv Forum in the Wisconsin city. After the show, Antetokounmpo gushed over the performance on Twitter.

“I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me ?,” he wrote. “I’m a big fan, what a great performer.”

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me ?. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

Another Twitter user commented on his post with a video showing the former NBA MVP enjoying himself while watching the show.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t been shy when it comes to his love for both Styles and the British singer’s former group One Direction. In May 2020, the athlete sang along with the band’s 2011 hit “What Makes You Beautiful” while driving and streaming on Instagram Live.

The clip made its way to Twitter, where one user said they “need” to know if Antetokounmpo is “a Zayn [Malik] guy.”

Instead, the NBA champion said his favorites from the group were “Harry and Niall.”

Harry and Niall https://t.co/aJq1t3HRZR — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 16, 2020

Earlier that year, Giannis’ brother Alex posted a video on TikTok of his older brother singing along to Styles’ 2020 single “Watermelon Sugar” while strumming a guitar and dancing around the room.

Antetokounmpo isn’t the only celebrity to be spotted at a Styles concert this year.

Last month, Matt Damon told Jeremy Parsons at PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that he had taken his two young daughters to Styles’ show at Madison Square Garden and admitted to knowing “every word to every song.”

Check out Giannis rocking out to Harry Styles.

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters ?? pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021

giannis was a directioner from day 1 pic.twitter.com/Ogknc9gFIM — Rowie (@Owwwyy) November 4, 2021