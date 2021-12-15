Freddie Gibbs’ Crew and Jim Jones’ Crew Allegedly Get Into Fight at Restaurant – Report [Photos + Video]

Freddie Gibbs and his crew were reportedly dining at Prime 112 in Miami on Tuesday night (December 14) when they ran into Jim Jones’ entourage. According to VladTV, a fight broke out after the respective groups exchanged some choice words.

via: XXL

As the story is told, the crews crossed paths as Jim and his team were leaving the establishment and Freddie and his cohorts were entering the ritzy steakhouse.

At first, Jim supposedly approached the Gary, Ind. rapper over some choice words he’s made about the Dipset artist in prior years. While the Harlem, N.Y. native and Freddie Gibbs were exchanging words, someone from Jim’s crew allegedly punched Gibbs in the face. Gibbs was then reportedly attacked by Jim Jones while the Alfredo MC’s security was hit and kicked in the face.

A rep for Jim Jones did not confirm the incident, but shared a statement, which said, “‘We set the trends’ is streaming over two million on both youtube and spotify,” referring to Jim’s latest single featuring Migos.

These reports remain unconfirmed and there is no accompanying video footage at this time to corroborate these claims. Nonetheless, there are a few accounts from people on social media who allegedly witnessed the melee.

One person tweeted, “Just saw Jim Jones and his crew laying fools out in Miami on South Beach! It was Freddie Gibbs and his pose BTW… dudes got mad afterwards because we were laughing at how homeboy’s head repeatedly got slammed into the couch.”

It was Freddie Gibbs and his pose BTW… dudes got mad afterwards because we were laughing at how homeboy's head repeatedly got slammed into the couch ??? — GO (@MingoGrant) December 15, 2021

Another Instagram user, @mr.bz___, who appeared to be with Jim Jones last night, wrote on his Instagram Story, “Just seen Freddie Gibbs get whopped at prime 112 but imma mind my business…”

Jim Jones hasn’t confirmed or denied the alleged scuffle, nor has Freddie Gibbs, who is typically active on social media. Freddie’s last tweet was shared on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones’ beef allegedly dates back to around 2013. That year, when Gibbs dropped his album ESGN (Evil Seeds Grow Naturally), he rhymed on the closeout track “Freddie Soprano,” “This V and this L that I throw up don’t stand for Vampire Life/So sorry Mr. Jones, twisting your fingers get you gone.”

Rumors claim that Freddie thought Jim was false claiming the Vice Lord gang while representing the letters V and L. Those are also the initials of Jim Jones’ Vampire Life brand. The truth behind these rumors also have yet to be confirmed.

In 2014, Gibbs called Jim out via Instagram for being a “wanna be blood” when asked about Jones’ affiliation with the Vice Lord gang. Gibbs also reportedly reposted a picture of Jim jokingly wearing a waist trainer.

Around that time, Gibbs was the victim of a targeted shooting following his show in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Shortly after the incident took place, Jim Jones allegedly posted a cryptic tweet, which said, “U gotta be careful in bk they give it up.” The motive behind Gibbs’ shooting remains unclear and there is no confirmed connection to Jim’s tweet.

XXL has reached out to reps for Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs.

See some reactions below to the alleged fight between the rappers’ crews.

Lmao they coming like Jim jones smacked off Freddie Gibbs kufi ??? I haven’t heard the term “kufi smack” in years — asaad (@SonicAsaad) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones fistfight in a popular restaurant. But no videos to back up the story in this day and age? — Jeffrey (@JeffreyHustle) December 15, 2021

Jim Jones when he seen Freddie Gibbs at Prime 112 pic.twitter.com/3fKgfV3Tuk — woo (@Cactuzzjack) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs gotta drop a Jim Jones diss track featuring Jadakiss. That’s the only way he can recover from this — Tahj’s Father (@Deshola_a) December 15, 2021

Damn Jim Jones whopped on Freddie Gibbs — Columbine Dot ? (@AdotWellz) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones fighting pic.twitter.com/SeXQo71Zzz — LightenUpLuis (@LightenLuis) December 15, 2021

Jim Jones to Freddie Gibbs “Keep my name OUT YA FUCKIN MOUTH NIGGA” pic.twitter.com/7kYMP1BOot — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs when he seen Jim Jones and his squad #freddiegibbs #jimjones @FreddieGibbs @jimjonescapo ??? Never even knew these two had "beef" Go vegan! pic.twitter.com/7xrhVESmae — Klasic Rock a.k.a Twyst Wiseman (@3liquidpro) December 15, 2021

How Jim Jones walked up on Freddie Gibbs in prime 112 pic.twitter.com/4bpbyw7o7w — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs hopping on Twitter after his altercation with Jim Jones seeing Akademiks and everyone clowning him… pic.twitter.com/tWsXY5q1HC — alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 15, 2021

Akademiks added on Twitter, “Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.” He then taunted Gibbs further with, “@freddiegibbs are you ok!?”

Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 15, 2021