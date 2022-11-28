Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatening to Pull Twitter From App Store

Elon Musk is upset with Apple, claiming the tech giant is threatening to pull Twitter from the App Store.

via Complex:

In a series of tweets, Musk claimed Apple has threatened to “withhold” Twitter from its app store, but “won’t tell us why.” The Tesla founder also questioned Apple’s alleged censorship actions, while tagging the company’s CEO Tim Cook in the thread and asking “what’s going on here.”

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Musk wrote. In another tweet, he asked: “Who else has Apple censored?”

In subsequent posts, Musk called out Apple over 30 percent App Store fees, while saying the company had “mostly stopped advertising” on his platform.

Musk’s comments arrive on the heels of Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, blasting Apple in a Nov. 18 op-ed published by the New York Times.

“In my time at Twitter, representatives of the app stores regularly raised concerns about content available on our platform,” Roth wrote. “Even as they appear to be driven largely by manual checks and anecdotes, these review procedures have the power to derail company plans and trigger all-hands-on-deck crises for weeks or months at a time.”

Elon’s just upset he’s not as ‘in control’ as he thought he would be.

Apple has its own free speech rights to determine what apps go on its app stores. There are valid criticisms of their policies but overall, companies do have the legal right to refuse to associate with apps or companies they believe are harmful. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 28, 2022