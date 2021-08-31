Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Viral, Lookalike Police Officer: 'Wow!'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reacted to the now-viral Alabama police officer who looks just like him.

“Oh s—! Wow,” Johnson tweeted Monday, reposting a side-by-side photo of himself and Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, which has gone viral online with over 13,500 likes. Both buff, bald men flashed an easy smile in aviator sunglasses in the images.

“Guy on the left is way cooler,” he continued, referencing Fields. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em,” he teased, promising to raise a glass with his signature tequila.

The lookalike connection first alit the internet with a Facebook post from the MCSO two weeks ago, when a local man asked another law enforcement officer to meet the deputy “that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’ “

Fields, 37, was touched by the request, and stopped by the Hartselle Walmart for the meet and greet.

“Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!” the MCSO wrote, posting a photo of Fields and the fan, which has since been liked over 3,000 times.

Fields, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, told AL.com this isn’t the first time people have said he looks like the movie star.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” he told the outlet. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” he teased of the “running joke” in the area.

A Deputy U.S. Marshal, Fields previously worked at the jail, in investigations, in the special victims unit and with drug-endangered children. Rising through the ranks to become lieutenant over patrol, he oversees tactical training and serves as a firearms instructor today.

Beyond the real-life resemblance to The Rock, Fields said he seizes every opportunity to connect with the public in the local area.

“We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors — not just enforcement,” he told AL.com.

