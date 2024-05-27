Drake Is Reportedly Now A Resident Of Texas Following The Purchase Of A $15M Estate | lovebscott.com

Go big or go home. For Drake, these two are mutually exclusive.

Drake is now the proud of owner of the Dos Brisas ranch in Washington, Texas after he acquired the property for a whopping $15 million USD.

According to CultureMap Austin, the ranch was built in 2002 across a sprawling 313 acres, and was previously a resort up until it closed its doors in 2022 after 17 years. The property boasts a 14,300-square-foot Mediterranean-style home and features a wide range of amenities including an organic farm, equestrian facility, a resort-style pool, hot tub and tennis court, while its surroundings are filled with pecan trees, wildflowers, three ponds and Peach Creek. The ranch is also home to several other haciendas, although it remains to be seen whether The Boy will transform them into commercial properties.

Earlier this month, one of Drizzy’s security guards was shot and seriously injured outside of his Bridle Path mansion in Toronto. A motive is yet to be determined.

via: HypeBeast

Despite the recent listing of his Beverly Hills mansion , the publication claims his seven figure purchase in Texas closed last fall. Initially, the details surrounding the estate’s sell were anonymous.