Deion Sanders to Host Tubi Talk Show ‘We Got Time Today’ With Rocsi Diaz

Published 8 hours ago

Deion Sanders has the time, not only today but for a series of days for the foreseeable future.

The NFL legend will host We Got Time Today for Tubi, the first original talk show for the Fox-owned, ad-supported streamer.

The coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team will host the series with former Entertainment Tonight host Rocsi Diaz.

It will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and will consist of 20 weekly, hour-long episodes each Tuesday. It will cover news, culture, entertainment and sports with interviews and celebrity guests.

The series is executive produced by Sanders and Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt and Elaine Metaxas. SMAC Entertainment did the deal on behalf of Sanders with Sam Harowitz, SVP of Tubi’s Content Acquisitions and Partnerships team.

“I’m stepping into the studio to have real conversations with people from all walks of life,” said Sanders. “This show is about tapping into the culture. We’re going to laugh, debate, inspire and most importantly, we got time to talk life into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for the Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a big fan of for a long time now.”

“At Tubi, we’re committed to delivering engaging content that resonates with viewers by reflecting the diversity of our audience,” added Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “We Got Time Today rejuvenates the traditional talk show format with a loose energy that showcases Deion’s dynamic personality along with his stellar chemistry with Rocsi. This mix of real talk with the pulse of pop culture is very much on brand for Tubi and we expect it will surely spark conversation.”

We Got Time Today is a big get for Tubi, a free streaming platform that has proven to be a real competitor against traditional paid services and fellow FAST channels alike. In May, Tubi bagged its biggest month of viewership yet, notably besting major names like Disney+ and Max.