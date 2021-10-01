Daniel Craig Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig is set to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

via Complex:

According to an exclusive Variety report, the 53-year-old British actor will receive his star during a ceremony next Wednesday. The event will go down just days before the U.S. premiere of No Time to Die, which marks Craig’s fifth and final 007 film. Variety reports Craig is the fifth James Bond actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, following David Niven, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Barry Nelson, who played the secret agent in a 1954 CBS TV special.

Craig’s star will reportedly be placed at 7007 Hollywood Blvd, right next to Moore’s plaque.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.”

Craig’s No Time to Die co-star Rami Malek is expected to speak at next week’s ceremony, along with the franchise’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

No Time to Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. The film will hit theaters on Oct. 8.

Good for him. It’s a great way to end his ‘Bond’ legacy.