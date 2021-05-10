Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape [Photo]

We all enjoyed celebrating Xscape and SWV during the Mother Day theme Verzus this past weekend, but there was more going on behind the scenes .Coko reveals she almost didn’t make it after seeing a woman get shot outside hotel.

via: Revolt

On Sunday (May 9), SWV’s Coko revealed she tragically witnessed a woman being shot outside of her hotel just before the Verzuz battle. The traumatic incident sent her into a panic attack, but thankfully her son and team were able to calm her down.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!”

“Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming,” she continued. “Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all. Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!! I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!”

Coko’s friends and loved ones offered her further support in the post’s comments.

“You know I was worried about you and seeing something like that happen before a show would be jarring to anyone! Love you and so proud of how you pulled through!” one person wrote.

“Sorry to hear that you witnessed such a tragic event. Sending positive vibrations your way,” another added.

The next Verzuz installment is a rematch scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, but the contestants have not yet been announced. See Coko’s post on Instagram below.

Prayers to the victim of the tragedy and prayers to Coko for the trauma she is dealing with.