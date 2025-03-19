Christina Applegate Hospitalized 30 Times Due to Diarrhea, Vomiting, Pain

BY: Walker Published 36 minutes ago

Christina Applegate says she’s been hospitalized “upwards of 30 times” from throwing up, diarrhea and excruciating pain due to her MS.

Applegate offered an update on her multiple sclerosis (MS) battle while answering fan questions on her “MeSsy” podcast.

“For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain,” Applegate, 53, said during the Tuesday, March 18, episode of the podcast she cohosts with Jamie Lynn Sigler. “That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else.”

Advertisement

Within the “last month,” Applegate said she thinks she figured out the issue. (The listener who wrote into the podcast has also been diagnosed with MS, and asked about vomiting and having diarrhea daily.)

“Now, maybe this isn’t what’s happening, but I’m just going to tell you this. Talk to your doctor about motility issues, OK,” Applegate continued. “Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs.”

She added: “I have noticed that — and I’m going to be really honest — if I have to poop, I puke.”

Advertisement

Applegate noted that she was going to get a colonoscopy and planned to bring this listener’s letter with her to show the doctor.

“My neuro doesn’t — God bless her — says that’s not an MS thing,” Applegate added. “So, I’m sorry, there’s got to be a correlation here, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not giving medical advice. I’m just saying, just think about that, OK? Because I’m in the middle of the same exact situation, and it f—ing sucks, and it’s scary.”

Applegate sarcastically stated that her “favorite part” about living with MS is having diarrhea and vomiting simultaneously.

“Always have a little trash can next to your toilet. Because you can do both without it being messy,” Applegate said, laughing. “I had one yesterday.”

Advertisement

Applegate has been candid about her MS battle after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2021. She’s been able to offer more insight into her health battle on the “MeSsy” podcast, which launched in March 2024.

The actress shared during a December 2024 episode of the podcast that she first started experiencing symptoms in 2019 — but initially dismissed them.

“I remember falling that day,” she said, referring to a time when she was filming the Dead to Me pilot. “Hi, first sign of MS!”

Applegate wasn’t actually diagnosed until they filmed the show’s third and final season.

Advertisement

“I remember you losing your balance a couple of times but it was very hard to figure out,” the show’s creator Liz Feldman said during the same podcast episode. “I remember one time it was like really late at night, we’d been shooting probably 14 or 15 hours, it seemed completely reasonable that anybody would be collapsing.”

via: US Weekly