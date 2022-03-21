Chrissy Teigen Says She 'Finished' Latest Round of IVF: 'Everything Is Good' [Photos]

Chrissy Teigen is feeling good about her journey with in vitro fertilization.

via: Page Six

“I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” the model, 36, told “Entertainment Tonight” Saturday.

Teigen first shared that she was undergoing IVF in February, nearly a year and a half after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a bitch so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant.”

The Sports Illustrated cover girl and her husband, John Legend, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles.

Teigen was 20 weeks into her third pregnancy with a son she and Legend, 43, planned to name Jack when she lost the baby in September 2020 following excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host got sober after the pregnancy loss and discussed Saturday how she will be navigating the 2022 awards season without alcohol.

“These things are very weird for me because I’m so used to getting so hammered at these things,” she told “ET,” explaining, “Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments.”

She added, “Like, ‘I can’t believe I said that’ or ‘I can’t believe I did that’ and ‘I’m so embarrassed.’ So, it’s so nice not to have those feelings anymore.”

Teigen celebrated six months of sobriety in January, sharing that she felt “happier and more present than ever.”

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) … it’s pretty cool,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she was not sure whether she planned to stay sober forever but would reevaluate after reaching the one-year milestone.