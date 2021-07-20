Chicago R&B Singers Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, Dave Hollister Announce Supergroup Called The Chi [Photo]

Singers Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Dave Hollister are joining forces for a new R&B supergroup.

via: Chicago Sun*Times

“The music … the voices finally coming together to give your ears and hearts what you’ve been waiting for,” said Hollister, who is most known for his time with ’90s R&B group Blackstreet and his gold-selling album “Chicago ’85 … The Movie.” “We started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come. … Brothas, I count it as an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!”

Jones, known for hits singles “Where I Wanna Be,” and “U Know What’s Up,” echoes Hollister’s sentiments in his own Instagram post, saying: “Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest.”

Thomas has platinum and gold albums with Bad Boy Entertainment, featuring the singles “I Wish,” “Summer Rain” and “Emotional,” a duet with Faith Evans.

The new trio has yet to announce when fans can expect to hear the first group collaboration. They were not the only R&B supergroup formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic though. Anderson .Paak joined forces with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic duo who have come up with “Leave The Door Open”.