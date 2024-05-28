'When Calls the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock, 19, on Life Support After Falling From 5-Story Hospital Balcony | lovebscott.com

Mamie Laverock, who stars in “When Calls the Heart,” is currently on life support after falling five stories from a balcony.

Laverock had been transferred to a hospital in Vancouver after suffering a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg on May 11, where she spent two weeks in “intensive treatment.” According to a GoFundMe page organized by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, she “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories” on May 26.

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” her family wrote. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this ??? #hearties Fundraiser by Rob and Nicole Compton : Help Us Support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE — Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

The original post on GoFundMe, which was created on May 14, explained, “On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg.”

“Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver,” the campaign’s description read. “Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement. We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother Molly Sullivan on When Calls the Heart, wrote on X, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Another of Laverock’s When Calls the Heart co-stars, Erin Krakow, also encouraged her Instagram followers to donate, writing, “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too.” As of May 28, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $16,035 CAD out of its $25,000 goal.

via: Radar Online