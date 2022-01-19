Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Are Taking Silk Sonic To Las Vegas For A Residency [Photos]

Silk Sonic had one of 2021’s most beloved albums with An Evening With Silk Sonic, but they didn’t really get to tour behind it. Sure, they performed songs from it during various award shows and TV appearances, but that’s not the same as a full-blown concert.

via: Pitchfork

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are taking their neo-soul project Silk Sonic to Las Vegas. Today (January 19), Mars and .Paak announced An Evening With Silk Sonic, a multi-date residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater on the Vegas strip. The concert series kicks off February 25, and will include more than 10 shows throughout March, with a final performance on April 2. Find Silk Sonic’s full residency schedule here.

Silk Sonic made their live debut at the 2021 Grammy Awards. They released their first album, also titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, last Fall.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ? ????????? https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Check out the full list of dates below.

02/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

02/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

04/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live