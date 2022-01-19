  1. Home
  2. News

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Are Taking Silk Sonic To Las Vegas For A Residency [Photos]

January 19, 2022 9:33 AM PST

Silk Sonic had one of 2021’s most beloved albums with An Evening With Silk Sonic, but they didn’t really get to tour behind it. Sure, they performed songs from it during various award shows and TV appearances, but that’s not the same as a full-blown concert.

via: Pitchfork

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are taking their neo-soul project Silk Sonic to Las Vegas. Today (January 19), Mars and .Paak announced An Evening With Silk Sonic, a multi-date residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater on the Vegas strip. The concert series kicks off February 25, and will include more than 10 shows throughout March, with a final performance on April 2. Find Silk Sonic’s full residency schedule here.

Silk Sonic made their live debut at the 2021 Grammy Awards. They released their first album, also titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, last Fall.

Check out the full list of dates below.

02/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
02/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
03/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
04/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

Share This Post

Tags:Anderson .PaakBruno MarsSilk Sonic