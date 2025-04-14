Brittany Cartwright Reveals She’ll ‘Never Forgive’ Ex Jax Taylor For Doing This

BY: LBS STAFF Published 22 seconds ago

The Valley star disclosed the one action her ex took toward her and their son Cruz post-separation that she deems unforgivable.

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her separation from estranged husband Jax Taylor.

In an interview with PEOPLE, The Valley star revealed the one thing she’ll “never forgive” her ex for doing to her and their son Cruz, 4, after they separated.

Advertisement

Brittany, 36, filed for divorce from Jax, 45, in August 2024, listing their separation date in January 2024. According to the former, after they split, Jax refused to move out of their home.

“Jax would not leave for seven months, while I had to move to different rental houses,” Brittany claimed. “I even said that he could move into the rental houses that I paid for. He still wouldn’t do it. No matter what.”

“I didn’t know if I was going to get a chance to come back here,” she explained to the outlet. “I went looking for houses, and I did all these different things. But I wanted to be here. I feel like I made this house a home. Cruz was born here. This is his house. He’s got his pool outside, he’s got his swing set, he’s got his playroom. He’s got everything here.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum — who recently revealed her son was diagnosed with autism last year — said having to move Cruz around from house to house because Jax wouldn’t leave their home is unforgivable in her eyes.

Advertisement

“I’ll never forgive him for doing that to us,” she said. “When you’re dealing with a child with autism, we shouldn’t be the ones moving around. That should have never happened. But that’s just how Jax is.”

Brittany went on to share what she believes gave Jax the final push to ultimately move out of their house and into his own condo.

“I think, eventually, when the cameras got turned on [for The Valley season 2], he realized, ‘Oh God, everybody’s going to see that I made her move out of the house,'” she told PEOPLE. “That’s probably the only reason he finally moved out; I’m not even going to lie.”

Advertisement

The Bravo star added that she has no plans on moving anytime soon, now that she’s returned home, saying that she’s “proud” of her house.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said of her and Cruz.

“I’m not putting her for sale. This is my house,” she continued. “I’m proud of myself, that I could do it by myself. I’m a girl from Kentucky, and I never even thought I would have a house like this.”

Brittany — who has full custody of Cruz — claimed that Jax doesn’t “help” her with any expenses.

Advertisement

“He don’t [sic] help me, at all. Let me make that clear,” she said. “He does not help me at all, with any of my bills. So I’m just proud of myself that I’m able to do it.”

News broke of Brittany and Jax’s split in February 2024. She filed for divorce six months later, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Jax agreed to give Brittany full legal and physical custody of Cruz in September.

Since then, Jax shared that he had decided to receive in-patient treatment for his mental health before informing his followers that he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, and more recently, battling addiction issues, marking 83 days sober last month.

Advertisement

Brittany — who said last month she’ll “never ever get back together” with Jax in the future — told PEOPLE it’ll take her a “long time to regain trust” in him and hopes he’ll beat his addiction.

“He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time,” she said.

“I want his dad to be in his life,” she added of Cruz, “but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody. It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him. I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet.”

via: TooFab

Advertisement