Bre Tiesi Defends Nick Cannon As A Father After His Ex LaNisha Cole Calls Out His ‘Fake IG Photo Op Love’

Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host.

via: Radar Online

Selling Sunset star Tiesi, 31, reposted a message she received on Instagram from another mother. The follower wrote, “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts.”

Tiesi responded by praising Cannon, 42. She wrote, “THIS! Nick always shows.”

The Netflix star said that she loves that Cannon “shows up for his kids” and called him a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.”

Tiesi ended, “We love u!”

The public love comes only days after Cole, 40, appeared to throw shade at Cannon. Cole and Cannon share a daughter named Onyx.

Over the weekend, the actor reposted 2 videos of him hanging with Tiesi and their son and another woman named Abby De La Rosa, who he shares 3 children with.

Hours later, Cole posted on her Instagram story asking followers to stop tagging her in the other women’s posts.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me … and no need to over messy. It’s all love over this way,” she said.

“Thank you for the messages,” she continued. “it’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love — and it’s not fake IG photo op Love — it’s real day in and day out love.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently admitted feeling like he was spread too thin when it came to seeing his 11 children.

Nick also had 2 children with Alyssa Scott, 2 with Mariah Carey, and another three with Brittany Bell.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said.