5 Black Gay Standups Who Will Add Laughter To Your World

Laughter is universal, but the comedians who make us laugh bring their unique stories and perspectives to the stage. Among these, Black gay standups are carving out a space with their distinctive voices and refreshing humor. Their rise in the comedy world is entertaining and essential for representation in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the rising stars you need to know.

Celebrating Diversity in Comedy

Spotlighting the talents of Black gay standups who are making waves is important. These comedians are hilarious and crucial in pushing forward conversations about race, sexuality, and identity. They use their platforms to bring visibility and celebrate their communities, making the world of comedy more diverse and inclusive.

1. Dewayne Perkins

Dewayne Perkins is a name you’ll want to remember. With a sharp wit and a flair for the dramatic, Perkins has quickly become a favorite on the comedy circuit. He’s written for shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” showcasing his ability to blend humor with insightful commentary. His standup routines are a delightful mix of personal anecdotes and social observations, delivered with impeccable timing.

2. Jaboukie Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White has taken the comedy world by storm. Known for his work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” Jaboukie’s humor is bold and unfiltered. He tackles topics from politics to pop culture, all while keeping his audience in stitches. His standup is no different, blending his youthful energy with a keen eye for satire. Jaboukie’s presence on stage is electric, making him a standout among Black gay comedians.

3. Alex English

Alex English is another rising star whose comedy you need to experience. His work often explores the intersections of his identity, providing a unique and hilarious perspective. English’s style is laid-back but punchy, effortlessly weaving funny and thought-provoking stories. He’s performed on “Comedy Central“ and written for shows like “The Rundown with Robin Thede.“ His authentic voice and sharp humor make him a must-see.

4. Larry Owens

Larry Owens is a powerhouse of talent. He is known for his dynamic performances. One in particular, “Abbott Elementary.” Owens brings a theatrical flair to his standup routines. He’s also an accomplished actor and singer, combining these talents to create a truly unique comedy experience. Owens’ humor often delves into his experiences as a Black gay man, offering both laughter and poignant moments. His ability to connect with audiences on multiple levels sets him apart in the comedy world.

5. Calvin Cato

Calvin Cato rounds out our list with his charming and relatable humor. Cato’s standup is his witty take on everyday life and his experiences as a Black gay man. He’s performed at numerous comedy festivals and clubs, earning a reputation for engaging and hilarious routines. Cato’s comedy is warm and inviting, making you feel like you’re sharing a laugh with an old friend.

These Black gay standups make us laugh and remind us of the power of humor to bring people together and create understanding. Let’s support these talented comedians and appreciate the rich tapestry they bring to the world of standup. So, check out their shows, follow them on social media, and spread the word.

Who’s your favorite stand up comedian? Let us know in the comments below!