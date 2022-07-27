Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Leaks Two Days Early -- Twitter Reacts

Beyonce’s new album leaked online two days ahead of its scheduled release thanks to a French retailer who accidentally sold copies to fans early.

via Variety:

Social media was filled with comments on the leak and Variety was able to find high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album within a matter of minutes. Some posts showed CD copies of the album for sale, apparently in Europe.

Reps for Beyonce and the album’s distributor, Columbia Records, did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

The leak came as a shock, as Beyonce’s operation is famously among the most secure in the business, renowned for the surprise drop of her 2013 self-titled album — which required countless non-disclosure agreements — and an overall air of secrecy.

The singer revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming seventh album “Renaissance” last week. The tracklist, which was posted on her Instagram story and appears below, includes many intriguing titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more, along with the single, “Break My Soul.”

Earlier this month Beyoncé shared the album’s cover artwork, which sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Late last month, Beyoncé surprise-dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from the album. The track channels ’90s house music beats over a sample of Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love,” and features vocals from Big Freedia. “Renaissance” is said to feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, although it remains unclear whether the country songs will appear as a separate album, or as part of the first edition of “Renaissance.”

You already know we’re not posting that leak — but check out some early reactions below.

I am not listening to the leak, not out of fidelity but because I know Beyoncé has spies — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) July 27, 2022

#1 – cozy

#2 – alien superstar

#3 – cuff it

#4 – break my soul

#5 – summer renaissance

parabéns, beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/rHgJqAFWwG — alex. (@itxsalex) July 27, 2022

Who got the Renaissance leak ??? Im not Beyoncé’s strongest soldier I will listen to that shit pic.twitter.com/Rkp0TPQX2r — trenton (@trenttrash) July 27, 2022

BEYONCÉ THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CUFF IT THIQUE AND VIRGO’S GROOVE — ?*? swami. (@THRO4TZlLLA) July 27, 2022

if u put any Beyoncé leaks on my tl I’m blocking you — michael is in trouble (@meimmichael) July 27, 2022

Nice to see beyonce leak. Love traditional rollouts. — 730. (@mistersunshinee) July 27, 2022

I did not wait 6 years for a new Beyoncé album for y’all to try and leak it before it comes out! I will call parkwood personally and get y’all sued pic.twitter.com/kCBrWq0QnA — ? (@heyjaeee) July 27, 2022