Ben Affleck Reveals What He ‘Hated’ Most About Playing Batman [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 6 minutes ago

Affleck remarked about the Batsuit, “It also does not make you feel very heroic because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty and kinda trying to hide the sweat pouring down your face.”

Ben Affleck was not feeling the iconic, black skin-tight suit when playing Batman.

In a conversation with GQ, the Gone Girl actor discussed his experience playing the DC superhero … and how he didn’t find wearing the Batsuit too flattering.

Affleck played Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League in 2017, Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, and The Flash in 2023. He was dubbed “Batfleck” throughout his run.

“I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear,” he explained. “They’re hot for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want them to look.”

“There’s no thought put into the human being. So what happens is that you just start sweating. I’m already — I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you’d just be pouring water,” he described.

Though he said he had a “great time” filming in Detroit in 2016 for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, wearing the costume wasn’t an easy process.

“It just made it difficult to make the movie because it was so hot and it also does not make you feel very heroic,” he continued, “because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty and kinda trying to hide the sweat pouring down your face like, ‘No, we can go again I’m fine, I’m good’ and the black eye is like running.”

Affleck went on to suggest other actors who have sported the cowl were more suitable for the fit.

He continued, “Maybe Christian [Bale] or Rob [Pattinson], guys like that, were just better at dealing with it.”

Overall, he found the costume to be the “least fun part” of the whole experience.

Watch the video above to see Affleck share insight on more of his past roles!

