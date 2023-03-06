1 Dead, 9 Injured in Stampede at GloRilla Concert in New York [Photo]

One person is dead and at least nine others were injured after a stampede sparked by reports of gunfire at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, on Sunday night, police said.

The “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper and the Bread Gang signee performed at Main Street Armory in Rochester, NY this weekend when reported shots were fired. According to Democrat And Chronicles, the venue panicked, leading to a stampede of people trying to find their way out. Police said that 9 people in total were injured in the 5,000-capacity venue.

Police said they responded to the event at 11:05 p.m. following the reports of gunshots inside the venue. After searching the venue and discovering numerous people with injuries, they doubted whether shots were fired. They said none of the injuries had any consistencies with gunshot wounds. “At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Lt. Nicholas Adams said. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

After police reported to the scene, three people were taken to the Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance. One 33-year-old woman died while the other two remain in critical condition. The other six individuals were transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. “All I know, it was a lot of running. A lot of people got hurt. I see people on the ground, like hurt badly,” an attendee said. “It was deathly packed. So I knew I had to get up out of there.”

GloRilla took to Twitter afterward to send her condolences and revealed that she wasn’t aware of the incident until the show was over. “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” she wrote. “praying everybody is ok.” At this point, Finesse2Tymes hasn’t issued a statement regarding the incident. However, the stampede comes over a year after the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021. that left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds of others injured. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding the stampede at Rochester’s Main Street Armory.