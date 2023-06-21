Zendaya Having A Threesome In The ‘Challengers’ Trailer Has People Talking [Photos + Video]

Zendaya is serving up a thrilling new character.

via: Uproxx

After tackling cannibalism, dancing witches, and summer romances, director Luca Guadagnino has set his sights on a new topic: tennis.

In Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis pro who becomes involved with two guys, Patrick (played by The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor) and Art (West Side Story‘s Mike Faist). After a career-ending injury, Tashi becomes a coach — and settles down with Art. She’s transformed him into a grand slam champion, but “to jolt him out of his recent losing streak,” according to the official plot summary, “she makes him play a ‘Challenger’ event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” Patrick.

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really fucked-up people that I love very much,” Guadagnino told IndieWire in 2022 about making Challengers, written by Justin “Potion Seller” Kuritzkes. “And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great.”

Bones and All was one of the best movies of 2022, and Challengers looks great, too. But there’s one scene in particular that has people talking. Close your eyes, Tom Holland.

Nah they are insane for this shot ?? https://t.co/ys9c0Z8ux6 pic.twitter.com/TBzIEinXsq — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) June 20, 2023

So happy that Zendaya finally gets to be hot on screen https://t.co/PUxuxulVUR — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) June 20, 2023

call me bi your name https://t.co/QzeGjshcTh — matt (@computer_gay) June 20, 2023

Luca Guadagnino making sexy but thematically rich mid budget dramas with our biggest young stars, he’s so essential right now https://t.co/2YKwPHE8rS pic.twitter.com/IihHiK7eIF — Sydney? (@CountVolpe) June 20, 2023

My Spanish is rusty but… “Y Tu Zendaya Tambien.” pic.twitter.com/UI084mhz0s — Saeed, Or The Other One (@theferocity) June 20, 2023

Challengers opens in theaters on September 15.