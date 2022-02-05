Yung Miami Shares What She Learned About Trolling After City Girls Patched Up Things With Nicki Minaj [Video]

All is well between the City Girls and Nicki Minaj, and Yung Miami has walked away with a valuable lesson.

via: Uproxx

For a few years now, City Girls and Nicki Minaj have not seen eye to eye. Nicki spoke about friction with the female rap duo, which consists of JT and Yung Miami, during a recent interview on The Morning Hustle. “It’s let go,” she said about their issues. “But why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me?” A short time later, Nicki shared an update about the matter on Twitter. “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all [unicorn emoji],” she wrote. Yung Miami recently spoke about the matter and shared what she learned through it all.

“Be careful of the things you say ‘cause it might catch up with you one day,” Yung Miami said during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk. “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

It seems like things will be smooth sailing for City Girls and Nicki Minaj from here on out. As for Yung Miami, she’s released a pair of songs outside of City Girls over the past few months. The first was “Scrub Tha Ground” with Quavo and the second was “Rap Freaks” which included a line that greatly amused Megan Thee Stallion.

