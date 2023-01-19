YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Was Arrested For Trying Sneak Him Contraband In Court

Yak Gotti’s mother has been arrested after she tried to smuggle contraband into the courtroom during a hearing for the YSL rapper.

via: Uproxx

As the racketeering trial against Atlanta’s YSL crew gears up, another arrest has been made — but not connected with the original 56-count indictment that has Young Thug facing a massive sentence and fans calling Gunna a snitch. Latasha Kendrick, the mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, was arrested on Tuesday (January 17) and charged with a criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor after trying to pass the rapper a bag reportedly filled with tobacco and rolling papers at the Fulton County Courthouse.

WSB-TV reports that the mother of Gotti’s child, Nyesha Cox, alerted the rapper’s attorney to the contraband. Kendrick alleges that Cox was the one who requested the bag and an arrest warrant has been issued for the younger woman as well.

Gotti is one of 14 remaining defendants in the case and faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder, theft by receiving stolen property, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Other defendants include YSL founder Young Thug, who is charged with possession of illegal firearms and drugs, while other YSL members like Gunna and Unfoonk have accepted plea deals that suspended any sentences and allowed them to go free ahead of the trial.

The trial is expected to last up to six months, with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office accusing YSL of being a “hybrid street gang” rather than just a record label.