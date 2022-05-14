YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24 [Photo]

Lil Keed has died, his brother Lil Gotit and others close to Keed have shared on social media. He was 24.

via: Uproxx

Hours after the world clocked out of work and shifted their attention to the weekend, the music community was met with shocking news. It was announced that YSL rapper Lil Keed had died at just the age of 24. The news was shared by his younger brother and fellow YSL rapper Lil Gotit on his social media pages. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” he wrote in a post. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.” A cause of death for Keed was not revealed as of press time

Lil Keed began making music back with Lil Gotit in 2017. He released his first project at the beginning of 2018 with Trapped On Cleveland. That year he would go on to release three more projects, Slime Avenue, Trapped On Cleveland 2, and Keed Talk To ‘Em, with the latter two coming after he inked a deal with YSL Records. In the summer of 2019, Keed released his debut album Long Live Mexico which delivered 20 songs and features from Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, YNW Melly, Moneybagg Yo, Nav, Gunna, and more.

The following year, he released Trapped On Cleveland 3 and was inducted into the XXL Freshman Class. The 2020 project gave listeners 19 songs with Young Thug, Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Trapped On Cleveland 3 was extended to 37 songs with a deluxe reissue in fall 2020.

Keed preparing to release his fifth solo mixtape Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 prior to his death. He leaves behind one daughter named Naychur.