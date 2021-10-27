YoungBoy Never Broke Again Was Released From Prison But He’s Still Not Totally Off The Hook

After seven months behind bars, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was released from jail in Louisiana Tuesday to serve pre-trial house arrest in Utah.

via: Uproxx

After being arrested in March following a high-speed police car chase, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially out of jail. But he’s still not totally off the hook when it comes to his charges of stolen firearms. While the rapper is no longer in prison, he will be put on house arrest for the time being.

Reports of NBA YoungBoy’s release first came from XXL, which noted Chief US District Judge Shelly Dick approved the rapper’s freedom from prison with “significant conditions.” Apparently, those “significant conditions” include house arrest in his home in Layton, Utah with former US military members standing guard outside of his property.

Along with being put on house arrest, the rapper will be under probation, meaning he can’t obtain a passport or other international travel documents and he’s only allowed to reside or travel to the Middle District of Louisiana, the Central District of California, and Utah. He’s also subjected to drug tests, will undergo outpatient abuse therapy, and has to wear a GPS monitor at all times.

He’s still trying to make music while on house arrest, however. According to XXL, YoungBoy even asked judges to grant him permission to build a recording studio in his home, but it’s unclear whether or not his motion was approved.

Good luck NBA YoungBoy, stay out of trouble.