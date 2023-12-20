Young Thug’s Dad Wants Lil Baby To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ And Stop Calling Gunna A Snitch [Video]

Young Thug’s father has taken issue with Lil Baby dissing Gunna.

via: Uproxx

As the racketeering trial against Young Thug and YSL continues, one person connected to them stood up for Gunna amid the snitching accusations against him. While rappers such as Lil Baby and Lil Durk have made their feelings known about Gunna taking a plea deal in exchange for his freedom after nearly a year of incarceration.

But Young Thug’s dad Jeffery Williams Sr., who previously defended Gunna from such accusations, saying, “Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case,” expressed his feelings on all the “snitch” talk.

“[Lil Baby] need to shut the f*ck up, ’cause he don’t know what’s going on,” he said in a new interview. “He going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever come to a court date. That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this snitch sh*t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime?…Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f*ck haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer.”

