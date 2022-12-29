Young Thug Rico Case: Seventh YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Agrees to Testify if Necessary

Another defendant in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment against rapper Young Thug and nearly two dozen others has pleaded guilty.

via: HipHopDX

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Antonio Sledge was sentenced to 15 years probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 41-year-old, also known as Mounk Tounk, agreed to testify at next month’s trial if called on to do so, although he can invoke his Fifth Amendment rights on the stand.

Sledge may have already hurt Young Thug’s chances at freedom, though, by admitting that YSL associates killed Donovan Thomas Jr. in 2015 on behalf of YSL, and he and others went to the rapper’s house following the murder.

Sledge alleged that Thug took care of himself and other affiliates by giving them cash to “lay low” following Thomas Jr.’s killing. He also acknowledged that a pair of gas stations were used as a location by YSL associates to sell drugs.

Although the number of plea deals continue to mount, it’s unlikely that Thug will be offered one. Per Atlanta-based reporter George Chidi, prosecutors view him as “the target of this case” and are seeking a conviction that will keep him behind bars.

For everyone talking about how Young Thug is "standing strong" by not taking a plea agreement: the district attorney's office isn't offering Jeffery Williams any deal that doesn't leave him in prison forever. He's the target of this case. Everyone else is optional. — George Chidi (find me on Mastodon) (@neonflag) December 20, 2022

Previous YSL associates to take plea deals include Gunna, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk, Slimelife Shawty (Winnie Lee), Lil Duke (Martinez Arnold). YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Antonio “Obama” Sumlin have also pleaded out, bringing the number of defendants down to 21 ahead of the January 9 trial.

Sumlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity on December 22.

He was sentenced to 15 years probation as part of his negotiated plea. The 32-year-old is one of two men prosecutors believe were behind the stabbing of Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in Fulton County Jail in March.

Sumlin and fellow YSL associate Christian Eppinger allegedly worked to get Young Thug’s permission to carry out the attack.

In more positive news for Young Thug, the Punk hitmaker scored a legal victory earlier this month when a judge ruled that materials seized during a 2015 home raid can’t be used against him at trial.

Young Thug might soon be fighting more than charges, TMZ is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak has hit several of his codefendants in his RICO case.