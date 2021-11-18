Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Were Caught On Surveillance Camera Footage [Photo]

As fans and fellow artists alike continue to mourn the death of Young Dolph, who was just 36 when he was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday, a new report reveals the alleged gunmen were seen in surveillance footage.

via: Uproxx

In a new report from TMZ, the two men who allegedly shot and killed independent rapper Young Dolph in Memphis yesterday were caught on surveillance footage during the shooting. One of them appears to be firing an AK-47 Draco machine pistol, while the other has a handgun; both men were masked and dressed in hoodies and sweatpants. According to witnesses at the scene, the two men fled the scene in a “lighter-colored Mercedes.” The police have yet to make arrests or announce suspects in the shooting.

Young Dolph, who was just 36 years old, was outside Makeda’s Cookies, an establishment that he reportedly frequented, when a vehicle pulled up outside and someone began “firing through a front window and striking the rapper,” according to TMZ. Dolph was fresh off of two successful albums within the last year; 2020’s Rich Slave, one of his highest-charting albums to date, and this year’s Dum And Dummer 2, a joint album with his Paper Route Empire signee Key Glock. Prior to this most recent shooting, Dolph had been the target of other shootings; in 2017, his bulletproof SUV was shot over 100 times ahead of a performance, and later that year, he was shot in the thigh while shopping in Los Angeles.

While suspects are in short supply, police shut down rival rapper Yo Gotti’s restaurant in Memphis as a precaution against possible retaliation, as the two had had a longstanding feud involving numerous other members of the Memphis hip-hop community, including Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo.

We will continue to keep you updated as the story develops.